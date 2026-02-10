IRCTC Unveils Divine East Temple Tour to Boost Religious Tourism in Eastern India

IRCTC launches new Rail-Based Tourism Circuit for Eastern part of India titled “Divine East Temple Tour”.

Tour itinerary covering Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham (Jyotirlinga) in 10 days.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on March 09, 2026.

The prominent heritage sites, temples and beaches along with a holy dip at Gangasagar are the key attractions of this tour.

The train can accommodate 150 tourists in three different categories i.e. AC I, II and III along with 02 restaurant cars which is a major attraction of this train.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has introduced a new tourism circuit titled “Divine East Temple Tour” on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train. The thoughtfully curated 10-day rail-based journey offers devotees and travelers a unique opportunity to visit some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The journey will begin from Delhi Safdarjung and would cover Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham before returning back to Delhi. The significant sites that shall be toured are Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, followed by a visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and other city attractions and significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir. Day Excursion of the sacred shores of Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple is the main attraction of this tour. The journey continues to Puri, offering darshan at the revered Shri Jagannath Temple, along with a tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, the Konark Sun Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and much more. The final spiritual destination of the tour is Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, before returning to Delhi Safdarjung on 18th March 2026, marking the conclusion of a memorable and spiritually enriching journey.

The all-inclusive tour offering of IRCTC is a perfect mélange of religious and leisure tourism and is aimed at providing passengers with a seamless, safe and enriching travel experience.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities such as well-appointed cabins in AC III, AC II & AC I category, onboard restaurants serving hygienic vegetarian meals, enhanced safety and security features and dedicated tour managers.

IRCTC has launched this special train tour at a price of Rs. 1,06,940/-per person for 1AC class, Rs. 98,925/- for 2AC and Rs. 79,285/- for 3 AC Class. Package Price covers train journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. Bookings for the Divine East Temple Tour are open on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorized IRCTC tourism offices across the country.

For further details, itinerary, and booking information, passengers may visit www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav or contact on Mobile no. 8287930299 (Prafulla), 8287930484 (Subhasree), 8287930032 (Abhishek), 8595931047 (Monika) and 8882826357 (Praneet).