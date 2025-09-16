IRS Officer And Supreme Court Staffer Questioned Over Alleged Construction In Panna Tiger Reserve’s Eco-Sensitive Zone

The couple maintains the property is a private home built on legally registered residential land.

Authorities at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh have asked senior Indian Revenue Service officer B Srinivas Kumar and his wife Himani Sarad, who works at the Supreme Court, to explain a disputed construction within the reserve’s eco-sensitive area. The forest department acted after allegations surfaced that the couple had developed a hotel or resort in the protected zone.

According to an action report filed on September 9 by Panna field director Naresh Kumar Yadav, officials visited the site on September 3, seized a saw machine, and issued formal notices to the couple. The report was submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of Forest Force in Bhopal.

The couple denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the building is their private residence, not a commercial resort. They claim the land is duly registered, mutated, diverted for residential use, and demarcated by the local revenue authorities. The inquiry is ongoing as forest officials review the legality of the construction within the eco-sensitive region.