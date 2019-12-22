Is being Hindu a crime? Asks Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: While saying that Hindu and other minorities are subjected to innumerable atrocities in Pakistan, Union minister Nitin Gadkari asked "Is being Hindu a crime?" here on Sunday while addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan.

He said that Hindu minorities in Pakistan are subjected to numerous atrocities that include forceful conversion and rapes.

"Hindus in Pakistan are subjected to religious persecution, women are raped, and there are forceful conversion and others. Is being Hindu a crime?" asked Nitin Gadkari.

"I have met those who are refugees from Pakistan at Jodhpur. The women told that they were raped, the property was looted and they were driven out. They were subjected to such atrocities that they have to flee from Pakistan and take recluse in India," said Nitin Gadkari.

He said that India that is Bharat is the tolerant country that has no expansionist agenda and has never done the religious conversion on the basis of the sword.

"We have always given shelter to those who require it. Bharat has never done the forced conversion on the basis of the sword. The Muslims from India who goes to Saudi Arabia are called 'Hindus' it is because our identity is not related to any religion," said Gadkari.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31.