Is High-Speed Internet Secretly Making You Fat?

Scientists say that there is an inexorable relationship between the speed of the Internet and the increase in body fat. Due to high-speed internet, many people, especially the youth, are spending more time online.

We are enjoying the speed of life, but we often fail to realise that we are getting caught in the web and damaging our health.

"High-speed internet not only accelerates tasks, it also accelerates the accumulation of fat in our bodies," said Dr. Klaus Akelman, a professor at Monash Business School in Australia.

The University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology jointly studied this topic from 2006 to 2019.

Their research shows that high-speed internet contributes to obesity and overweight conditions in people.

With high-speed internet, various services and purchases have moved online. As a result, people are reducing the amount of physical movement they get. Additionally, interactions with family, friends, and relatives have decreased, with many greetings now occurring online.

These exchanges continue without interruption due to high-speed internet.

People are becoming increasingly sedentary, glued to their computers and phones for hours. With tasks being handled more conveniently online, people are growing more lazy. Physical activity is decreasing, and this slows down metabolism.

Furthermore, hours spent sitting in front of computers often lead to unhealthy habits, such as snacking on junk food and drinking sugary beverages, contributing to obesity.

The study found that a 1% increase in broadband speed resulted in a 6.6% increase in obesity rates.

What happens next?

If this trend continues, health problems associated with obesity—such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and type-2 diabetes—are likely to increase.

What can be done?

In the era of rapidly advancing technology, reducing internet speed is not a feasible solution. However, people should raise awareness and stay alert. Breaks should be taken from screen time, and regular physical activity should be incorporated into daily routines.

Dr. Akelman recommends making time for exercise to counteract the negative effects of prolonged internet use.