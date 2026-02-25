ISI Link Suspected In Gurdaspur Police Tighten Killings; One Accused Shot Dead, Another Arrested

The killing of two Punjab Police personnel at a border outpost in Gurdaspur has been linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to investigators.

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said initial findings indicate that the attack was executed at the direction of ISI handlers based in Pakistan. Police officials revealed that the three accused were promised Rs 20,000 to carry out the murders, and one of them had already received Rs 3,000 as advance payment.

The incident occurred at the Dorangla police outpost in Adhian village, located around two kilometres from the India–Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with bullet injuries inside the outpost.

The crime was discovered after local sarpanch Kamaljeet Singh was alerted by the Station House Officer that the two personnel were not answering repeated calls. Upon reaching the outpost around 8:15 am, he found both officers dead. According to police, the ASI was seated on a chair with his hands in his pockets, while the home guard was lying on a cot.

Investigations identified three local youths — Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), and Dilawar Singh (19) — as suspects in the case.

Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh were initially detained. During questioning, Ranjit reportedly disclosed where he had hidden the weapon used in the crime. However, while being taken to recover the firearm, the police vehicle overturned in dense fog near Galrhi village, allowing him to escape.

A red alert was immediately issued across the border district to prevent him from fleeing towards the international boundary.

In the early hours of the following day, around 3 am, police attempted to intercept a motorcycle near Purana Shala on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road. The rider allegedly tried to escape and opened fire at the police team. In the ensuing exchange, officers returned fire, fatally injuring Ranjit Singh. He later died at a civil hospital. A police constable sustained a bullet injury to his arm during the encounter.

Inderjit Singh remains absconding, and search operations are ongoing. Additionally, th e Dorangla sector has long been considered sensitive due to incidents of cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, often facilitated by drones from across the border. Security agencies have previously flagged the area as vulnerable.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the killings, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating the attack to create fear within the state’s police force.

Authorities are also examining social media posters circulated by a group identifying itself as Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, which has claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials said the authenticity of the claim is under verification.

With one accused dead, another in custody, and a third still on the run, investigators are focusing on uncovering the broader cross-border network allegedly behind what they describe as a targeted and externally guided assault on law enforcement. Security has been intensified across the Gurdaspur sector as the probe continues.