Israeli envoy hails India-US trade deal

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Friday, welcomed the India-US trade deal, terming it a "very important development", which opens more opportunities for economic cooperation. Azar said, "As you know, Israel is also very engaged with the American market. We get about 80 per cent of our foreign investments from the United States, and Israel is the biggest innovation hub outside the United States."

"When the system opens, it creates more opportunities for Israeli, Indian, and US companies to work together," he added. India and Israel have already signed the terms of reference that will guide negotiations for a balanced, comprehensive free trade agreement. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat signed the terms of reference document in Tel Aviv in November 2025 to formally launch negotiations for a comprehensive pact to boost trade, investment, and cooperation in technology, defence, and agriculture.

The two countries will hold further negotiations to move ahead on the issue. "India and Israel also signed a joint ministerial declaration of intent, in January this year, to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture recognising Israel's advanced technologies and innovations in the sector and India's vast aquatic resources," .