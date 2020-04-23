 Top
Issues of migrant workers must be addressed as first priority: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

Speaking at the Congress working committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.

"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said.

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in Covid-19 hotspot zones.

"As a nation we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.

