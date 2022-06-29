It is Kashmiri people who provide 'real sense of security' to Amarnath yatris, says Mehbooba

DP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said despite stringent security measures, it is the people of Kashmir who provide the "real sense of security" to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is beginning on Thursday, resuming after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''This year's Yatra has resumed after 2 years & I'm sure that Kashmiris will welcome them wholeheartedly as always. Despite stringent security measures including shutting down of shops en route the Yatra, it's we Kashmiris who provide a real sense of security to the yatris,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

The comments of the PDP president came after a group of shopkeepers from the Panthachowk area of the city held a protest claiming that they have been directed to shut down their businesses for the period of Amarnath Yatra, which will end on August 11.