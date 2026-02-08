It’s been a year of BJP govt in Delhi, no improvement made: Cong on biker death case

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday reacted sharply to the Janakpuri biker death case, calling it a reflection of administrative failure and questioning the accountability of the BJP-led Delhi government.

Referring to the tragic incident, Udit Raj said, “It’s an accident and chaos erupted after it... But like always...after some time, it settles down without any action being taken, and people forget. It’s been a year since the BJP government was formed. Potholes were left by the Aam Aadmi Party government, but now they (the BJP) should see how much improvement has been made. BJP completed a year. What improvements have been made?”

His remarks come amid growing outrage over the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who lost his life after falling into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri while returning home from work late at night. Fresh details that emerged from the FIR registered in the case have pointed to serious lapses in safety measures at the project site.

According to the FIR, the pit, dug as part of a DJB project, was left uncovered on a main road, without any warning signs, reflectors, barricades, lighting or security arrangements, posing a grave risk to commuters. The absence of basic safety precautions has raised questions about negligence and accountability of the agencies involved.

As per police records, at around 8.03 a.m. on Friday (February 6), a PCR call was received at the Janakpuri police station from a woman who informed that a biker had fallen into a deep pit near B-3B Block, Andhra School, Janakpuri. Following the call, DD No. 25A was registered, and ASI Sunil Kumar, along with Constable Samarjeet, rushed to the spot.

On reaching the site, the police found a man along with his motorcycle, bearing registration number DL9SCJ9478 (Apache 160), lying inside a pit dug in the middle of the road. The pit measured approximately 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and about 14-15 feet in depth. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the excavation was being carried out as part of ongoing DJB work.

With the help of the fire brigade, the injured biker was rescued from the pit and shifted in a PCR vehicle to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital along with HC Babulal, where he was later declared brought dead. Police attempted to locate eyewitnesses both at the scene and at the hospital, but found none. A crime team and an FSL team were subsequently called to the site for inspection and photography.



