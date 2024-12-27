'I've lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi grieves demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92, and offered condolences to the late ex-PM's family.

Taking to X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote: "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

The news of Dr Singh's demise was confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.