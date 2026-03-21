IYC alleges harassment after AI Summit protest

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday claimed that its members faced “harassment” in the wake of the anti-Centre AI Summit protest. The Congress youth wing also alleged that the US trade deal, which it protested against, would harm farmers, compromise national data, and benefit American interests.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the organisation’s protest was aimed at highlighting concerns over the agreement, which he described as “detrimental to the people of the nation, particularly farmers.” “It is well known that we staged a protest during the AI Summit. The sole objective was to highlight how the government entered into this trade deal in a compromised manner,” Chib said, according to a statement.

He alleged that the deal could adversely impact the agricultural sector and the textile industry, besides jeopardising data security. “The nation’s data, which is our greatest asset, could potentially be transferred to the United States free of cost. This would result in losses for citizens and damage key sectors,” he said. Chib noted that several Youth Congress members were detained and faced pressure after the protest.