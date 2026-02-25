IYC chief arrested

New Delhi: Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday after questioning in connection with T-shirt protest at the 'India AI Impact Summit', immediately inviting criticism from the Congress with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling the police action “proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice”. The Youth Congress leader, who the police claimed was the 'main conspirator and mastermind', was picked up for questioning on Monday afternoon for the second time in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam on the last day of the AI summit. Police have already arrested seven Youth Congress activists, including three from Gwalior on Monday in the case. Police also claimed that Chib’s associates raised “anti-national slogans” and “tried to incite riot-like situations” at the venue. They also claimed Chib did not cooperate with the probe and did not disclose names of other co-accused and the source of printing T-shirts used in the protest.

Chib, who was not present at the venue during the protest last Friday, was produced before a court here, which sent him to four days police custody after rejecting his counsel’s argument that he had cooperated with the probe and was not on the run.

Police argued that the conspiracy went beyond printing the T-shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.