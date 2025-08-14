J-K Police search bookshops in Poonch for 25 banned books

Live
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out searches at bookshops across Poonch district to seize the 25 books banned by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration in the Union Territory.
“Acting on directions regarding the forfeiture of 25 books identified for promoting false narratives and secessionism, police conducted searches of bookshops across the district”, a police officer said.
During the extensive searches at multiple locations across the district, no such books were found in any of the premises visited, he said.
“Bookshop owners were sensitised about the directive and cautioned to ensure that such prohibited material is neither stocked nor sold in any form”, he said.
