Jailed gangster plots killing of key witness

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 6:17 AM IST
New Delhi :The Delhi Police on Monday claimed it had foiled a conspiracy of a targeted killing of a key prosecution witness, allegedly hatched inside Mandoli Jail, and arrested four persons in this connection. The alleged mastermind Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan, an incarcerated gangster, and his three associates -- Adeeb (22), Farman and Usman -- have been arrested, police said.

"The plot was uncovered following secret information about a plan to eliminate a crucial witness in a pending case. Acting on the input, police conducted a raid in Shastri Park on the night of January 24," a senior officer said. Adeeb, a resident of Chauhan Banger, was arrested during the operation. A semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession, and a case under the Arms Act was registered, police said.

During interrogation, Adeeb allegedly disclosed that the weapon had been procured for a murder ordered by Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan, currently lodged in Mandoli Jail. He also named his associates Farman and Aamir, who were allegedly roped into the conspiracy, police said.

