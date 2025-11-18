Jaipur Foundation Day: CM, Deputy CM extend greetings as Pink City turns 298

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the 298th Foundation Day of Jaipur, celebrating the rich legacy, architectural brilliance and cultural grandeur of the Pink City.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of the Pink City Jaipur, world-famous for its cultural heritage enriched with traditions, land of valor, and unique architecture!” he said in his message.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also shared warm wishes, calling Jaipur a shining example of timeless heritage meeting modern growth. “Heartiest greetings on the foundation day of the 'Pink City' Jaipur, a wonderful confluence of traditional heritage and modernity, established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh Ji II,” she said.

Jaipur turned 298 this year on Tuesday. The city was founded on November 18, 1727, by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, who laid its foundation at the Ishaan Kon near Gangapol Gate, following Vaastu principles based on the nine planets. Jaipur was one of the earliest planned cities in India, designed with precision, security, and an extraordinary understanding of engineering and astronomy.

The walled city is guarded by ten historic gates -- Gangapol, Joravarsingh, Surajpol, Ghatgate, Sanganeri, New Gate, Ajmeri, Chandpol, Samrat Gate, and Galtagate -- each positioned strategically to maintain surveillance and regulate entry from all directions. Jaipur’s unique identity is often described as a blend of mantra, tantra, and yantra. Known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, the old city houses hundreds of temples.

Jaipur’s robust urban planning, dating back nearly three centuries, ensures quick drainage and minimal waterlogging even during heavy rainfall. The city is also home to the renowned Jantar Mantar, where the Samrat Yantra still provides accurate readings of time and weather. Rainfall estimates in Jaipur are traditionally cross-checked with this ancient instrument.

As Jaipur celebrates its 298th year, both leaders emphasised preserving its legacy while guiding it toward a vibrant, modern future.