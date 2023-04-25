Jaipur: Rajasthan government welfare schemes discussed in country said CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur : Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that various welfare schemes launched by the Rajasthan government are being discussed all over the country today and reiterated that the central government should adopt them as well.

He was addressing the masses here after visiting the Kaladera inflation relief camp. "We have given gas cylinders for Rs 500. Every other government in the country is fed up with the Rajasthan government as now even they will have to give cylinders at a cheap price," Gehlot said, adding that the scheme will prove to be good for the poor people of the country. "We have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give gas cylinders for Rs. 500. People should also get health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh across the country," he said. He also underlined the importance of welfare schemes in light of the current inflation rate.

Speaking about the insurance scheme of milch livestock, he said, the state government will cover buffaloes along with cows too. Gehlot government's ambitious 'Inflation Relief Camp' initiative was kicked-off on Monday for the registration under ten important schemes. A guarantee card for each scheme will be given to the eligible applicants.

Posters and banners with the image of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a pink backdrop and the launch date of the Rajasthan government's flagship 'Mehangai Rahat' initiative have come up across the state capital here. 'Mehngai Rahat Camp - 24 April Se' is printed on the posters put up on public squares, bus stops and along prominent streets and other roads, near various roundabouts and buildings in the Pink City. Gehlot on Monday launched the 'Mehangai Rahat' camps from Sanganer's Mahapura village in Jaipur district. These camps will be organised across the state till June 30 so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government reach the beneficiaries. Inflation is affecting people badly and that is why the state government is providing relief by offering LPG cylinders at Rs 500 under the Ujjwala Yojana. People are unable to refill the cylinders due to their cost, so the Centre should come forward to provide relief, Gehlot said.