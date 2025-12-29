Jaipur to witness grand Army Day parade outside military area for first time: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the Indian Army is the pride and glory of every Indian citizen due to the Army’s valour, sacrifice, and dedication so that the nation remains safe and secure.

He said that for the first time, a grand and historic Army Day Parade will be held in Jaipur outside the boundaries of the military cantonment. The parade will take place on January 15 on Mahal Road, Jagatpura.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens across the state to participate in large numbers to witness and learn about the heroic legacy of the Indian Army.

Sharma was presiding over a review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday to assess preparations for the 78th Army Day celebrations. He directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements promptly to ensure the event is conducted smoothly and on a grand scale.

Instructions were issued regarding seating arrangements, transportation, traffic management, parking facilities, and security at the parade venue. Army officials informed the Chief Minister that the main parade will be held on January 15, while rehearsals will be open to the general public on January 9, 11, and 13.

He further stated that the Army Day Parade is not only a moment of pride for Jaipur, but for the entire state of Rajasthan, providing an opportunity for citizens to express gratitude for the unwavering patriotism of the soldiers.

Approximately 1.5 lakh people are expected to witness the parade and rehearsals each day. The Chief Minister instructed officials to make special arrangements for school and college students, women’s groups, ex-servicemen, and the general public.

He emphasised close coordination with the Army to ensure seamless execution of all events. The parade will further strengthen the bond of trust, respect, and connection between the Indian Army and citizens.

Highlights include fly-pasts by fighter jets and helicopters, a ceremonial march past, and displays of missiles, tanks, drone technology, and modern warfare capabilities.

The Nepal Army Band will also participate in the parade. The Chief Minister announced that ‘Shaurya Sandhya 2026’ will be organised at SMS Stadium on January 15, with a rehearsal scheduled for January 10.

The event will feature the release of a first-day cover, honouring of martyrs’ families, demonstrations of traditional martial arts, and a grand light and sound show on Operation Sindoor.

A spectacular drone show involving 1,000 drones using advanced technology will also be presented. Additionally, the ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition will be held from January 8 to 12, 2026, at the Bhawani Niketan College campus on Sikar Road.

Citizens will get a firsthand look at the Army’s modern weapon systems and defence technologies during the exhibition.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, along with senior officers from the state government and the Indian Army, were present at the meeting.