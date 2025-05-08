  • Menu
Jaish chief says 10 family members, 4 aides killed in Indian strikes

Jaish chief says 10 family members, 4 aides killed in Indian strikes
New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar said as many as 10 members of his family and four aides were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan's...

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar said as many as 10 members of his family and four aides were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, according to reports.

India struck nine terror camps linked to Jaish, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 1.05 am on Wednesday.

The strikes on the Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur were one of the two significant ones as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Those killed include Azhar's elder sister and her husband, his nephew and his wife, another niece and five children of his family, BBC Urdu reported, citing a statement by the JeM chief.

