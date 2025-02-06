  • Menu
Jaishankar Addresses U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals in Parliament; Congress Raises Concerns on Conditions

Jaishankar Addresses U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals in Parliament; Congress Raises Concerns on Conditions
During the ongoing Parliament Budget Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar presented data on the deportation of Indian nationals by the U.S. from 2009 to 2025.

During the Parliament Budget Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke about the deportation of Indian nationals from the U.S. He shared data on deportations from 2009 to 2025, with numbers changing each year. Here’s a summary of the figures:

  • 2009: 734
  • 2010: 799
  • 2011: 597
  • 2012: 530
  • 2013: 550
  • 2014: 591
  • 2015: 708
  • 2016: 1,303
  • 2017: 1,024
  • 2018: 1,180
  • 2019: 2,042
  • 2020: 1,889
  • 2021: 805
  • 2022: 862
  • 2023: 670
  • 2024: 1,368
  • 2025: 104

During the debate, Congress MPs raised concerns about the deportation of 104 Indian nationals on February 5. They highlighted the poor conditions, including a 40-hour journey with only one toilet, despite the presence of women and children.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging opposition MPs not to disrupt the session. He emphasized the importance of the Question Hour, where the government addresses citizens' concerns

