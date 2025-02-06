Live
- Country got an alternate model of ‘Nation First’ after 2014: PM Modi tears into Cong
- Maha family court orders Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 2 lakh monthly maintenance to Karuna Sharma
- Retail investors increase stake in BSE Midcap stocks amid market volatility
- Champions Trophy: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to have public inauguration on Feb 7
- Bengaluru gears up for Aero India 2025
- Royal Bhutan Army COO concludes visit to India with focus on cooperation
- Prosecution requests panel to deliberate on whether to appeal Samsung Chairman acquittal
- I do not believe in factionalism: Ex-CM Bommai tells K'taka BJP leaders
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Makhana Daily
- Google Pixel 9a to Launch Soon with Free YouTube and Fitbit Premium
Just In
Jaishankar Addresses U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals in Parliament; Congress Raises Concerns on Conditions
Highlights
During the ongoing Parliament Budget Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar presented data on the deportation of Indian nationals by the U.S. from 2009 to 2025.
During the Parliament Budget Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke about the deportation of Indian nationals from the U.S. He shared data on deportations from 2009 to 2025, with numbers changing each year. Here’s a summary of the figures:
- 2009: 734
- 2010: 799
- 2011: 597
- 2012: 530
- 2013: 550
- 2014: 591
- 2015: 708
- 2016: 1,303
- 2017: 1,024
- 2018: 1,180
- 2019: 2,042
- 2020: 1,889
- 2021: 805
- 2022: 862
- 2023: 670
- 2024: 1,368
- 2025: 104
During the debate, Congress MPs raised concerns about the deportation of 104 Indian nationals on February 5. They highlighted the poor conditions, including a 40-hour journey with only one toilet, despite the presence of women and children.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging opposition MPs not to disrupt the session. He emphasized the importance of the Question Hour, where the government addresses citizens' concerns
Next Story