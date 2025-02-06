Jaishankar Addresses U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals in Parliament; Congress Raises Concerns on Conditions

During the Parliament Budget Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke about the deportation of Indian nationals from the U.S. He shared data on deportations from 2009 to 2025, with numbers changing each year. Here’s a summary of the figures:

2009: 734

2010: 799

2011: 597

2012: 530

2013: 550

2014: 591

2015: 708

2016: 1,303

2017: 1,024

2018: 1,180

2019: 2,042

2020: 1,889

2021: 805

2022: 862

2023: 670

2024: 1,368

2025: 104

During the debate, Congress MPs raised concerns about the deportation of 104 Indian nationals on February 5. They highlighted the poor conditions, including a 40-hour journey with only one toilet, despite the presence of women and children.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging opposition MPs not to disrupt the session. He emphasized the importance of the Question Hour, where the government addresses citizens' concerns