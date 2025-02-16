Jaishankar Calls for Stronger Maritime Partnerships at Indian Ocean Conference

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the critical role of the Indian Ocean as a "global lifeline" and urged regional nations to strengthen maritime partnerships for shared development, connectivity, and security. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, themed "Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership," he called for collective efforts to navigate global challenges.

"The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution, and connectivity are central to the way the world functions today," Jaishankar said. Highlighting the region’s diversity in history, geography, politics, and culture, he stressed that a shared commitment to its well-being unites all stakeholders.

Addressing Global Challenges

Jaishankar underscored the current geopolitical turbulence affecting the Indian Ocean. He pointed to escalating conflicts in West Asia, particularly in the Middle East, and their impact on global shipping and economic stability. "There is a serious conflict underway with the potential for further escalation and complications," he noted, adding that disruptions in maritime trade have imposed significant costs on economies.

At the other end of the region, he acknowledged growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, which have led to sharper contestations and strategic realignments. Like other parts of the Global South, Indian Ocean nations face economic difficulties, with many struggling to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "Debt is a serious concern in several countries, caused by both international economic pressures and imprudent borrowing for unviable projects," he observed.

Ensuring Maritime Security and Connectivity

A key issue Jaishankar highlighted was the need for enhanced regional connectivity, which was disrupted during the colonial era. He advocated for transparent and consultative infrastructure initiatives instead of unilateral and opaque projects. Additionally, he stressed the importance of monitoring Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs), securing fishing interests, and countering illegal trafficking and terrorism. "Each of these challenges—and their cumulative impact—has strong maritime implications," he said.

India’s Role in Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime security and economic stability. "India is rapidly enhancing its capabilities, forging partnerships with Indian Ocean neighbors, shouldering responsibilities, and stepping up in times of trouble," he stated. He reiterated India's proactive role in leading regional initiatives and offering support to ensure a more secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Ocean Conference serves as a key platform for nations to collaborate on maritime policies, security strategies, and economic frameworks. With increasing global uncertainties, Jaishankar’s call for unity and coordinated action underscores the urgency of reinforcing maritime partnerships for a stable and prosperous future.