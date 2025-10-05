Jaishankar Calls Global Polity A ‘Trapeze Without A Safety Net’, Highlights Rising Risks And De-risking Efforts

Speaking at the 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar portrayed the current global environment as a paradoxical one — where risk-taking and de-risking coexist, creating complex challenges for policymakers across the world.

He explained that the convergence of multiple global developments is simultaneously driving nations toward higher levels of risk while compelling them to find ways to minimize those very risks in politics and economics.

“The situation is like raising the height of the trapeze while taking away the safety net day by day. That’s the condition of today’s international polity,” Jaishankar remarked, emphasizing the growing instability in global affairs.

His comments underscored the fine balance that governments must maintain while addressing economic opportunities, geopolitical rivalries, and uncertainties on the global stage.

The conclave, now in its fourth edition, brings together policymakers, economists, and business leaders to discuss pressing global and domestic economic issues — from inflation and supply chain disruptions to the broader geopolitical risks shaping the world economy.