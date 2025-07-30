Jaishankar Dismisses Opposition Claims, Confirms No Modi-Trump Call During Military Operations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically refuted Opposition allegations regarding communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during India's military operations, telling parliamentarians to "listen carefully" to the facts.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Jaishankar emphasized that no telephone conversation took place between the two leaders from April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, until June 16. His statement directly addressed ongoing Opposition questions about Trump's repeated assertions of American mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

The minister reiterated India's consistent position that no third-party intervention facilitated the cessation of hostilities between the neighboring countries, maintaining that all bilateral issues with Pakistan would be handled through direct channels. He confirmed that multiple nations contacted India during Operation Sindoor to assess the situation's severity and duration, but all received identical messages about India's rejection of external mediation.

Jaishankar detailed India's operational framework, explaining that any cessation of military action required a formal request from Pakistan through the Director General of Military Operations channel. He stressed that this protocol was communicated to all countries that inquired about the conflict's progression.

The minister referenced the May 9 conversation between PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance, during which Vance warned of Pakistan's planned major attack against India. Modi reportedly responded that India's retaliation would be proportionate, stating the country would "respond to bullets with missiles."

Regarding the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, Jaishankar characterized the incident as crossing India's "red line" due to its shocking nature. He highlighted the attackers' methodology of questioning victims about their faith before killing them and their apparent intent to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's economic recovery following Article 370's revocation.

The clarification comes amid continued assertions from Trump claiming credit for facilitating the May 10 India-Pakistan truce, while Pakistan has publicly thanked the US President for his alleged role in the agreement.