Live
- Liquor Shop Licenses Allotted Transparently Through Lucky Draw Under Collector B.M. Santhosh’s Supervision
- Advisory council formed to drive rapid growth of data centres
- ‘World Culture Exhibition’ showcases humanity’s shared heritage
- AP sets up special entity for Amaravati projects
- Workshop on AI-powered smart research skills in medical field
- 3rd survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ to be commissioned on Nov 6
- Marathon held to celebrate health, fitness and drug-free Vizag
- Vizag well-prepared to tackle Montha cyclone mayhem
- Vizagites all brace up to face ‘Montha’ cyclone
- Cyclone Montha ups vegetable prices
Jaishankar Flags Global Strain On Energy Trade, Supply Chains At East Asia Summit
Highlights
- At the East Asia Summit in Malaysia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar voiced India’s concerns over shrinking energy trade and unreliable supply chains amid global conflicts and U.S. sanctions.
- He called for zero tolerance toward terrorism and urged efforts to end crises in Gaza and Ukraine.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted India’s growing unease over tightening energy trade, limited market access, and fragile supply chains during the East Asia Summit in Malaysia. Speaking amid trade tensions triggered by U.S. sanctions and tariffs under the Donald Trump administration, Jaishankar warned that selective application of global trade principles and constricted energy flows were distorting markets.
He stressed that conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have worsened food insecurity and disrupted energy supplies. Without naming the U.S. directly, Jaishankar alluded to Washington’s recent 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil and sanctions on major Russian oil companies, which have affected India’s imports.
India, which sources over one-third of its crude from Russia, has defended its purchases as market-driven and essential for energy security. Jaishankar said these shifts would compel nations to adapt and form new partnerships, adding that global multipolarity was set to deepen.
Condemning terrorism as a “continuous and corrosive threat,” he urged the international community to maintain zero tolerance and uphold every nation’s right to self-defense. Jaishankar also supported the Gaza peace initiative and called for a swift resolution to the Ukraine war.
At the ASEAN and East Asia summits, he reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional peace, maritime cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and adherence to international maritime law. Referring to Myanmar, he noted ongoing work on the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway project but voiced concern over cyber scam centres in the region exploiting Indian citizens.
Next Story