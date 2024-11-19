Live
Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM In Rio: First High-Level Talk Since October Border Deal
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held significant talks during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, marking their first diplomatic engagement since the landmark border disengagement agreement in October.
The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the border disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Jaishankar confirmed that the implementation of the October agreement has been proceeding according to plan, signaling positive developments in the border situation.
This high-level dialogue follows the earlier meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, where both leaders had emphasized the need for ministerial-level discussions.
During the Rio meeting, both ministers:
- Evaluated the progress of recent border disengagement
- Discussed next steps in bilateral relations
- Exchanged views on global developments
- Acknowledged their nations' contributions to G20 and BRICS platforms
China's Foreign Ministry expressed readiness to build on the understanding reached between Modi and Xi, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing strategic trust and cooperation.
The October 21 agreement marked a significant breakthrough in resolving the border standoff, with both sides initiating the dismantling of temporary structures and withdrawal of troops from friction points in Depsang and Demchok. The disengagement process continues in the Ladakh region, with both armies returning to their pre-confrontation positions.