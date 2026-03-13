Jaishankar speaks to Iranian FM on safe passage of ships

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was premature to comment on reports that Iran may allow Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.“

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart have had three conversations in recent days. In the last conversation, they discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security.

Beyond that, it would be premature to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), over 52,360 individuals have returned from the Gulf region to India.

The remarks followed reports that claimed Iran agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait after diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran amid the ongoing war. The Strait of Hormuz, world’s most crucial maritime chokepoint, plays a significant role in global oil and gas trade. The Indian government is facilitating the safe return of its nationals stranded in Iran as the war enters its 13th day on Thursday.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, about 9,000 Indian nationals remain in Iran. This group includes students, seafarers, businesspeople, and pilgrims. Advisories issued earlier helped several Indians leave Iran and return home safely.