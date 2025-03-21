Jal Sakhis alleviate 80 pc of water scarcity in MP’s Bundelkhand through Jal Jeevan Mission

Bundelkhand: For years, the people of Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand have battled severe water shortages, especially during the scorching summer months. But thanks to the transformative efforts under the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, the water crisis in Sailwara Gram Panchayat, located in the Damoh district of the region, has seen a dramatic turnaround.

The region, historically plagued by water scarcity, has benefitted from initiatives like the formation of 'Jal Sakhi' groups, which were established at the Gram Panchayat level in 2011 as part of the larger water conservation drive. These women-led community groups have been at the forefront of spreading awareness about water conservation, management, and the vital role water plays in rural development.

In Sailwara Gram Panchayat, under the guidance of Neetu Sahu, the Sarpanch of the village, and a dedicated group of 'Jal Sakhi' women, the community has tackled the water issue head-on.

"Water conservation was our primary goal. Today, we've solved about 80 per cent of the water crisis in our area," Sahu told IANS.

'Jal Sakhi' groups, consisting mostly of women, have worked tirelessly to educate villagers on the importance of water management, rainwater harvesting, and the cleaning of ponds and wells.

Meera Rajak, an Anganwadi worker and a member of the 'Jal Sakhi' group said: "We formed this group in 2011 with the sole aim of raising awareness about conserving water. There are 20 women in our group, and we visit each household to explain the significance of saving water."

Their efforts have not only focused on water management but also on promoting cleanliness, as part of the 'Swachhata Mission,' to prevent waterborne diseases.

The impact of the 'Jal Sakhi' initiative is palpable, with residents like Reena Rai recalling how their community faced an overwhelming water shortage before the programme began.

"The 'Jal Sakhi' plan has taught us to store and conserve water effectively," said Rai.

Similarly, Kavita Patel, a resident, highlighted how the women cleaned wells to ensure water storage, helping the village cope better during dry spells.

This community-driven movement aligns with the broader goals of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. The mission’s ambitious target is to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024. At the time of its inception, only 17 per cent of rural households had access to tap water. By the end of this mission, over 19 crore rural families are expected to benefit from improved water access, narrowing the rural-urban divide and improving public health.



