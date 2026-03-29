'Jal Sanchay Abhiyan': PM Modi hails community-level efforts to conserve water

New Delhi: Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted different water conservation efforts being undertaken by the people across the nation as the summer season approaches.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Summer has begun in many parts of the country, which means it's time to renew our commitment to water conservation."

Over the last 11 years, he stated that the 'Jal Sanchay Abhiyan' has created a lot of awareness among the people.

"Under this campaign, nearly 50 lakh Artificial Water Harvesting Structures have been created across the country. I am happy to see that community-level efforts are now underway in every village to address the water crisis," he said.

"At some places, old ponds are being cleaned; at others, efforts are being made to conserve rainwater. Under the Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan as well, nearly 70,000 Amrit Sarovars have been made across the country. The cleaning of these lakes has also begun before the advent of the rainy season," he said.

The Prime Minister shared "inspiring examples", demonstrating how widespread water conservation can be done with public participation.

He mentioned that Wangmun village, located in the Jampui Hills of Tripura, sits at an altitude of 3,000 feet. This village has been experiencing a severe water crisis, forcing residents to walk long distances to find water during the summer months. In response to this challenge, the villagers decided to conserve every drop of rain.

PM Modi further stated that almost every household in Wangmun village has a rooftop rainwater harvesting system installed.

"The village, which was once struggling with water scarcity, has become an inspiring example of water conservation," he said.

Highlighting a unique initiative in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, "Farmers there worked on a simple yet effective idea. They made small recharge ponds and soak pits in their fields, allowing rainwater to remain in the fields and gradually seep into the ground. Today, more than 1,200 farmers in this area have adopted this model, and the groundwater level of the village has improved significantly."

In Mudhigunta village, located in Telangana's Mancherial district, residents have come together to tackle the water problem. Four hundred families have constructed soak pits at their homes, creating a collective movement for water conservation.

"This has improved the village's groundwater level and significantly reduced diseases caused by polluted water," he said.



