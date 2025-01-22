Jalgaon Rail Accident: 8 Passengers Jump Out Fearing Fire, Struck and Killed by Oncoming Train

In a horrifying train disaster in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, passengers from the Pushpak Express leaped onto the tracks out of fear of a fire and were hit by an approaching train, killing at least 11 people. At approximately 4:19 PM, the event took place close to the Paranda train station.

Passengers on the Lucknow-to-Mumbai Pushpak Express were terrified as smoke began to rise from the train's wheels. Some people hurried out of the train and onto the tracks, thinking the train may catch fire. This abrupt move paved the way for the devastating collision.

The passengers were hit on the tracks as they tried to flee by the Bengaluru Express, which was moving in the other direction. The event was confirmed by Central Railway official Swapnil Nila, who said, "Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express."

Source of the Collision and Panic

The alarm was sparked by sparks from the train's wheels, which may have been caused by a heated axle or brake binding, according to railway officials. There have been reports of some passengers hurriedly leaving the train after pulling the emergency chain. The Bengaluru Express was travelling through the area at the time of the unfortunate crash.

The disaster occurred close to the Paranda station, some 400 km from Mumbai, which increased the tragedy's scope.

Authorities' Reaction

Gulabrao Patil, Maharashtra's guardian minister for Jalgaon, promised that senior officials were en route to the location and that more information will be released following the probe. Emergency services were aggressively responding to the issue, he added. Both public and private hospitals were ready to handle the injured, and eight ambulances were sent out.

In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the deaths as "deeply distressing" and pledged to provide the impacted families with his entire assistance. In order to offer prompt help, he added, the district administration was collaborating closely with the railway authorities.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also conveyed his sorrow over the event by directing the injured to receive the appropriate medical care and sending his sympathies to the victims' families.

An investigation has begun.

The reason for the sparks and the ensuing passenger panic is being looked into, according to railway officials. It is anticipated that the specifics of the ongoing inquiry will shortly become public.

The focus is still on the health of the injured and making sure that sufficient safeguards are in place to stop similar accidents in the future, even while this tragic disaster continues to garner media attention.