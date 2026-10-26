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Jamia Announces Student Union Elections After 20 Years, But Protesters Reject Move
In Short
Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that it will conduct elections for the student unions 15 days after the constitution of the union was approved. However, students believe the notice does not have a timeline or mention their demand for resignation of Proctor.
Jamia Millia Islamia has announced plans to resume student union elections after nearly two decades, but the decision has failed to end the ongoing campus protests, with students rejecting the university’s notice as inadequate.
In an order issued on Monday, the university administration said elections would be held 15 days after the approval of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union constitution. The announcement follows sustained student demonstrations seeking the restoration of an elected representative body, which was dissolved by the administration in 2006.
Registrar holds talks with protesting students
Jamia Registrar Mahatab Alam Rizvi reached the campus at around 4:30 am on Monday to meet the protesting students. He shared the official notice with them and urged them to call off their agitation, stating that their demands had been addressed.
However, the students refused to accept the assurance, arguing that the order did not specify when the union constitution would be approved or provide a definite date for the elections.
They also pointed out that the notice did not address their demand for the resignation of the university’s Proctor, which remains a key issue in the protest.
Students vow to continue agitation
The protesting students said their movement was aimed at securing democratic rights and meaningful representation on campus. They maintained that a general assurance about holding elections was insufficient without a clear timeline and action on their other demands.
The announcement marks a potential step towards restoring student union elections at Jamia after nearly 20 years. However, uncertainty over the approval of the constitution and the omission of the Proctor’s resignation demand have kept tensions alive.
Students have vowed to continue their agitation until the administration provides clearer assurances and addresses their concerns.
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