Jamia Protest Continues Over Students’ Union Demand; Four on Hunger Strike, Security Tightened

The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi continued on Sunday, October 25, with students demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union and the removal of its Chief Proctor. Four protesters remained on hunger strike as security personnel were deployed in large numbers around the campus.

Around 200 students were reportedly still inside the university premises. Access to the protest site through Gate No. 7 and nearby gates was restricted, with students alleging that they were not being allowed to bring food and water inside. Police personnel repeatedly appealed to students through loudspeakers to vacate the campus and adjoining footpaths.

Students Demand Restoration of Union

The agitation began on October 12, with protesters calling for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university’s Chief Proctor. Students have also accused the administration of taking action against those participating in the demonstration.

The students’ union was suspended in 2006 following repeated incidents of violence, clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions to academic activities. The current protest has intensified amid a standoff between demonstrators and the university administration.

Jamia Shifts Classes Online

On Saturday, the university announced that all classes would be conducted online with immediate effect until further notice. The administration also closed the library, canteens and main entry gates, a move that drew criticism from protesting students.

Some demonstrators alleged that the decision was intended to clear the campus and weaken the agitation near the Ghalib statue lawns.

Student Mohammad Ayan Khan questioned the move, saying it could affect students’ preparation for upcoming examinations. He alleged that shifting classes online was being used as a reason to ask protesters to leave the premises.

The university’s decision has added to tensions as students continue to press their demands and the administration maintains restrictions around the campus.