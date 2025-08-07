  • Menu
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF Personnel Martyred, 15 Injured in Road Accident in Udhampur

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, three CRPF personnel of the 187 Battalion lost their lives and 15 others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a Nallah in the Kandva area.

The team was returning from an operation in Basantgarh when the accident occurred. Local authorities and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured personnel were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.




