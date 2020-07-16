Jammu and Kashmir: 40 members in police custody resulted coronavirus positive

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) reported 493 new Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 11,666. 206 people have succumbed till date due to the infection in the state.

The fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir include 40 persons in police custody, eight doctors, 11 Army individuals besides and 18 from police headquarters in Srinagar.

Speaking on the district wise details, a senior official said, "Srinagar reported 153 cases, Baramulla 44, Kulgam 47, Shopian 3, Anantnag 72, Kupwara 10, Pulwama 41, Budgam 42, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 6, Jammu 15, Udhampur 1, Ramban 6, Ra injouri 3, Samba 24, Poonch 1, Doda 4 and Kishtwar 3.

An Official at SKIMS, said that out of 1,944 samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 122 returned positive for the virus. They said 38 are from Pulwama, 30 from Srinagar, 19 from PHQ, 12 from Bandipora, seven from Anantnag, six from Kupwara, three from Ganderbal, and Baramulla, two from Budgam and one each from Kulgam and Doda.