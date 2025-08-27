Jammu and Kashmir Landslip After Rains Kills 13, Including Pilgrims to Vaishno Devi

Torrential cloudbursts on Tuesday( August 26, 2025) bombarded several corridor of Jammu as overflowing gutters and rushing Jammu Kashmir rains washed down everything that came in their way.

In the fate, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the check of all seminaries and services( except for those related to essential services and law and order) in the state as a preventative measure. According to the Meteorological Department, Jammu is anticipated to admit violent downfall for the coming 40 hours, with the Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab gutters now flowing at alert situations.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra in the Reasi district was suspended on Tuesday after huge portions of a road caved in at around 3 p.m. after grim rains touched off a landslip near Vaishno Devi, transferring jewels, monuments, and slush crashing down and leaving trippers stranded on the public trace.

Rescue operations are underway near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, which is at the centre of the 12-kilometre trek between Katra and the hilltop shrine.

Jammu Kashmir weather update:

The Indian Army has launched major philanthropic backing and Disaster Relief( HADR) operations across rain and flood tide- affected sections in the Jammu division. It has also sent out multiple rescue teams and choppers to help evacuate marooned civilians, students, and some security force personnel from Jammu Kashmir flash floods.

Hardeep Singh, the fresh Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot, said the water position in the quarter has risen as rain continued to pour in numerous corridor of Jammu and Kashmir.

" Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Pathankot is now being used as a relief and evacuation centre. People are being vacated there, and all arrangements for food and sanctum are being made. We are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to keep a check on Vaishno Devi tragedy,” he added.

In a coordinated multi-agency rescue effort, more than 3,500 people have been evacuated from their homes following heavy downpours which led to flash floods and extensive waterlogging in several parts of the city on Tuesday, according to an official. The Jammu District Administration took the lead in the operation.