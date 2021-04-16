Jammu and Kashmir logs 1,144 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir logged 1,144 new cases on Friday as the number of active cases reached 10,620 taking the total tally to 144,021, officials said.

Out of the new cases reported on Friday, 414 from Jammu division and 730 from Kashmir division.

The UT also reported 562 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 131,353 have recovered.

So far, 2,048 people have succumbed to the deadly virus including two on Friday.

The number of active cases is 10,620 out of which 4,123 are from Jammu division and 6,497 are from Kashmir division.