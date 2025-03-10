Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Tamil Nadu's Karur providing medicines at heavy discounts

Karur: The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme, launched to provide quality medicines at affordable prices, has been making a significant impact across India.

In Karur district, more than 50 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMJAKs) are operating, offering medicines at an incredible 50 per cent to 90 per cent discount.

The initiative aims to make essential medicines accessible to everyone, particularly benefiting locals in Karur.

Speaking to IANS, Kandasamy, a farmer from the district, shared his gratitude for the scheme, revealing that he now spends just Rs 250 on medicines, compared to Rs 1,000 he once paid.

Vinod, a local PMJAK operator, emphasised the value of the scheme, noting that the centre provides all types of medicines at affordable rates, making it a lifeline for many. He also highlighted the high quality of the medicines, assuring customers that the discounts never compromise on effectiveness.

The success of the PMBJP scheme has been so profound that it has inspired the Tamil Nadu government to launch its own initiative, the Chief Minister's Pharmacy Scheme, expanding access to affordable healthcare across the state.

Launched in November 2008 by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, PMBJP aims to provide unbranded generic medicines at much lower prices than branded counterparts. The scheme has expanded rapidly, with over 15,000 PMJAKs now operational nationwide.

As of November 2023, the PMBJP offers a diverse product range, including 1,965 drugs and 293 surgical items. With this widespread initiative, millions of Indians now have access to essential medicines at prices that suit their budgets, improving healthcare accessibility for all.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) reached a significant milestone, with Janaushadhi medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore sold in the year 2024-25 till 20th October 2024. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as it was achieved two months earlier than in the previous year.

This impressive growth is attributed to the unwavering support of citizens, who have embraced the PMBJP by purchasing medicines from over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) across the country. These Kendras serve as accessible points for quality healthcare, providing a friendly environment where individuals can find the medications they need without the burden of high costs.