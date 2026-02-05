Jan Suraaj Approaches Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation Of 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, alleging widespread electoral misconduct during the polls. The matter is scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

In its plea, the party has accused the ruling establishment in Bihar of engaging in unlawful and corrupt practices by enrolling new beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana and transferring ₹10,000 each to an estimated 25–35 lakh women voters while the Model Code of Conduct was in force. Jan Suraaj has claimed that these actions violated constitutional provisions guaranteeing equality, personal liberty, and free and fair elections.

The petition argues that the alleged cash transfers amounted to voter inducement and sought action by the Election Commission of India under Article 324 of the Constitution and provisions of the Representation of the People Act related to bribery and corrupt electoral practices. It further contended that such direct benefit transfers during the election period constituted “gratification” aimed at influencing voters.

Apart from monetary transfers, the party has also raised concerns over the deployment of nearly 1.80 lakh women linked to self-help groups under the state-run JEEVIKA programme at polling stations during both phases of voting, alleging that this undermined the integrity of the electoral process.

Citing these alleged violations, Jan Suraaj has urged the court to declare the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results null and void and to order fresh elections. It has also relied on a 2013 Supreme Court judgment on pre-election freebies, requesting the court to direct the Election Commission to frame clear guidelines on welfare schemes, freebies and direct benefit transfers, including a mandatory cooling-off period between the launch of such schemes and the announcement of elections.

The legal challenge follows Jan Suraaj’s unsuccessful electoral debut, in which the party contested 238 of the state’s 243 Assembly seats but failed to secure a single victory. The ruling NDA alliance, led by the BJP and Janata Dal (United), won a decisive mandate with 202 seats. While Kishor accepted responsibility for the party’s defeat, he has consistently alleged that welfare promises and cash transfers played a decisive role in shaping the election outcome.