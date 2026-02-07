Janakpuri accident: Delhi CM issues 8-point safety directive to digging departments

New Delhi: Taking a strong view of a biker’s death in a ditch in Janakpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered immediate, time-bound action across all departments and issued an eight-point safety directive to all executing agencies to prevent any recurrence.

Expressing deep concern over lapses in safety arrangements at excavation and digging sites, the Chief Minister directed strict enforcement of safety norms and called for fixing clear accountability on officers and contractors.

In a time-bound move, all departments and organisations have been ordered to carry out an immediate review of all ongoing and recently undertaken excavation and digging works within three days.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has issued an Office Memorandum mandating an eight-point safety framework to be followed without exception at all construction, repair and maintenance works involving digging or excavation of roads, footpaths and underground utilities across the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“The Chief Minister has taken a very serious view of the Janakpuri accident and made it clear that loss of life due to negligence is unacceptable. Public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Accountability will be fixed, and strict action will follow wherever lapses are found,” said an official statement from the Delhi government.

The directive applies to all departments and agencies under the administrative control of the Delhi government, including but not limited to the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and all other executing agencies and contractors.

As per the eight-point directive, all work sites must display proper and adequate warning signage prominently and sufficiently in advance of all approaches. Reflector lights, blinkers and luminous tapes are to be mandatorily installed around excavated areas and barricades, especially during night hours and in low-visibility conditions.

The Chief Minister has also ordered that strong, continuous and clearly visible barricading be ensured around the entire work site by all departments to prevent accidental access by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

Barricades must be erected in a manner that eliminates the risk of accidents and ensures that no excavated material or open digging is visible to passersby or causes dust pollution, said the statement.

Wherever required, departments have been directed to put in place safe pedestrian pathways and proper traffic diversion arrangements in coordination with the concerned authorities, ensuring minimal inconvenience while prioritising safety, it said.



