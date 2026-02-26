Janakpuri biker death case: Public roads can't become death traps: HC refuses bail to contractors

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pit in Janakpuri, observing that public roads cannot be allowed to convert into death traps.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said as per the contract, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta were duty bound to ensure adequate safety arrangements at the site, including availability of necessary rescue equipment if a person or vehicle fell into the dig, provision of first aid facilities, and prompt intimation to the police and medical authorities.

The judge remarked that an "untoward incident" was "inevitable" when the pit, measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and 14 feet in depth, was dug in the middle of a busy road in utter violation of the work permit conditions, tender conditions and traffic police conditions, without any blinkers, barricades, or safety measures. "It is high time that the citizens of Delhi are no longer taken for granted and their lives are valued.

Incidents such as the present one cannot be treated as only violations of the terms of a contract. "In this court's opinion, the public roads cannot be allowed to convert into death traps, reduce human life to collateral damage of contractual work, and they cannot be allowed to evade responsibility thereafter," said the judge while pronouncing the verdict.

Dismissing the applications for pre-arrest bail, the court said "a message must also go to the community that a person or entity, awarded a public contract, undertakes it with responsibility, and if such responsibility is abdicated, accountability and the law must follow".

Suffice it to say, the precious lives of the general public cannot be left to the mercy of God while excavation work is carried out on busy roads without ensuring basic safety, the judge added.