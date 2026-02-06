Janakpuri pit death: Biker's family alleges negligence, recalls last call

New Delhi: A grieving family has alleged gross negligence after 25-year-old Kamal Dhayani died when his bike plunged into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, with his mother and brother recalling his final moments and blaming the absence of safety measures.

Kamal's mother, Shanti, said her son had spoken to her shortly before the accident.

"He (Kamal) called me around 12 o'clock and said he was on his way home. After that, I kept calling him, but he didn't answer," she said, breaking down.

His brother, Mayank, said Kamal was returning home after completing his office shift in Rohini and was heading towards Palam.

"Everything was fine till he reached Janakpuri. There was a big pit made by the Delhi Jal Board there. There were no barricades, no warnings, and no safety measures at all. My brother fell into it," he alleged.

According to the police, Kamal's body and his bike were recovered from the nearly 20-foot-deep pit on Joginder Singh Marg around 8.30 a.m. on Friday with the help of the Fire department.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and the exact sequence of events is being investigated, police said.

The incident prompted the Delhi government to order a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the DJB has been directed to inspect the site, review barricading, signage, traffic management and adherence to safety norms, and fix responsibility wherever lapses are found.

Meanwhile, the DJB said a preliminary inquiry suggested the pit had been barricaded with green mesh, and a committee has been constituted to examine whether all public safety measures were in place.

Any official or contractor found guilty of negligence will face strict action, the DJB added.

The tragedy has once again raised serious concerns over road safety and accountability at construction sites across the national capital.