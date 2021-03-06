Janki Express collides with earth mover, 1 injured

Patna: The Jaynagar-Manihari Janki Express collided with an Earth Mover Machine (EMM) at Bakhri Dala village on the Samastipur Khagaria rail section in Bihar on Saturday morning.

The driver of the EMM was critically injured in this accident and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The accident happened when the barricade of railway crossing number 10 was open and the EMM driver tried to cross the rail track. The Janki Express coming at full speed hit the EMM. The train passengers were unhurt in this mishap.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the accident was such that the EMM was completely destroyed.

Following the accident, senior officials of the Samastipur railway division rushed to the site. Operations were delayed for two hours on this railway section.