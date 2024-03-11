Jawaharlal Nehru University Gears Up For Long-Awaited Student Union Elections

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) is set to conduct elections on March 22, marking the first polls in over four years since September 2019. Timed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the JNUSU Election Committee has outlined a detailed schedule, with the tentative voters' list publication and corrections kicking off the electoral process on Monday.

Nomination forms for aspiring candidates will be issued on Thursday, leading up to the main event on March 24 when votes will be counted, and results declared later that day. Emphasizing the significance of transparency, the Election Committee has urged early corrections to the voters' list before nominations.

In addition to the core election proceedings, the committee has planned a presidential debate and General Body Meetings (GBMs) to foster dialogue on key issues. Shailendra Kumar, the committee's chairman, highlighted the importance of these events in fostering interaction between candidates and voters, ensuring transparency, and inviting active student participation to shape the institution's future leadership.

Detailed schedules for the GBMs will be disclosed after the final list of contesting candidates is confirmed, as the university anticipates an engaging and participative electoral process.