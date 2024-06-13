Jayant Chaudhary assumes charge of MSDE as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

The newly appointed Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Shri Jayant Chaudhary, officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today. Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, welcomed the Hon’ble Minister and extended his best wishes, marking the beginning of a new chapter in advancing the skill development and entrepreneurship landscape. The ceremony at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, signifies a concerted effort to achieve the objectives outlined in the 100-day agenda of the Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE said, “India has a vast and youthful population that needs to be empowered with skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities to fulfil their aspirations. This aligns perfectly with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of a Viksit Bharat, a developed India where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our nation’s prosperity. There is a constant need for new and industry aligned skills in all walks of life, and I am confident that ministry’s perpetual efforts will make a tangible impact on the skilling and employment landscape.”

The ministry is committed to implementing strategic initiatives that bridge the skills gap, including flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). These programs are designed to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving job market.

A significant focus will be placed on improving Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country, ensuring they are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and industry-relevant curriculum. This effort aims to produce a skilled workforce that meets the demands of modern industries. Moreover, the ministry will continue to prioritize international mobility by aligning skill development programs with global standards, facilitating opportunities for Indian talent to excel on international platforms. This includes partnerships with international organizations and industries to create pathways for skilled workers to pursue careers abroad. By embracing digital technologies through platforms like SIDH (Skill India Digital Hub), enhancing infrastructure, and promoting inclusive skill training, MSDE aims to empower individuals and swiftly enforce high-impact initiatives. These efforts demonstrate our dedication to immediate and tangible progress in the skill development and entrepreneurship sectors, ultimately contributing to a more skilled and empowered India.

Jayant Chaudhary is a dedicated advocate for implementing programs and launches that integrate the deprived into the mainstream of development to ensure the continued growth and development across sectors and the country at large.

The Hon’ble Minister brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the welfare of the people. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Commerce, the Consultative Committee on Finance, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Committee on Government Assurances. He has served previously on the Standing Committees on Agriculture and Finance as well as the Committee on Ethics.