JD(S) alleges fund misuse; targets Surjewala, Cong leadership in K'taka

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging misuse of public funds.

The JD(S) also accused AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala of acting as a “collection agent” for the party.

In a post on social media platform X, the JD(S) claimed that Surjewala’s visit to Bengaluru comes in the backdrop of the announcement of Assembly election dates in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal. The party referred to him as a “super CM” of Karnataka and alleged that his visit was linked to collection of funds.

The JD(S) further alleged that the Congress leadership in Karnataka, along with Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, was functioning under the direction of the party high command and had turned the state into an “ATM” to mobilise funds for the central leadership.

It also raised allegations regarding the Valmiki Corporation, alleging that large sums of money were siphoned off and used during elections in Telangana.

The JD(S) statement also alleged that the state government was extracting commissions from contractors and burdening the public through rising prices and taxes. It urged citizens to remain alert against what it described as a “commission-driven government.”

Senior leader Surjewala will take part in a meeting with Deputy CM and State Congress President, Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, recently alleged that payment of commission for release of funds to government contracts had crossed 60 per cent in the present regime.

Kumaraswamy has consistently accused the government in Karnataka of high-level corruption, alleging a "60 per cent commission" in contractor payments and a "transfer scam" charging Rs 10 crore per posting. He claims a "rate card" exists for government positions and alleges that money is collected from contractors to fund elections in other states.