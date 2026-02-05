JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak questions own government over farmers’ market access

Patna: The third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s budget session saw an unusual moment when a ruling JD(U) legislator questioned his own government over difficulties faced by farmers in accessing agricultural markets.

During Question Hour, JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak raised a pointed query on behalf of more than 20,000 registered farmers from his Phulwari Sharif constituency, seeking clarity on their access to the Musallahpur agricultural market. Assembly proceedings began on schedule on Thursday.

Highlighting the issue, Rajak said farmers were unable to sell their produce at the Musallahpur market due to a “no entry” restriction. He asked the Agriculture Minister to specify how many farmers from Phulwari Sharif and neighbouring Punpun were actually able to conduct business at the market.

Warning that the restrictions were forcing farmers to depend on middlemen, Rajak said the situation was pushing them deeper into financial distress.

Replying on behalf of the government, Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the state was committed to ensuring market access and fair prices for farmers. He told the House that after the dissolution of the APMC Act in 2006, 54 agricultural market yards have been functioning as free markets across Bihar, and the government has decided to develop them into model markets in a phased manner.

The minister said facilities such as digital and online marketing connectivity, cold storage, and basic infrastructure were being provided. While work has been completed in some districts, it is still underway in others, he added.

Unconvinced by the response, Rajak said the minister’s reply was generic and failed to address the specific problems faced by farmers in Phulwari Sharif and Punpun.

“There are over 20,000 registered farmers in my area, but no local market. How will they reach Musallahpur? Transportation costs will rise, entry is restricted, and there is no plan to develop a market in Hinduni. Are farmers being left at the mercy of middlemen?” he asked.

He demanded a clear response on whether the government planned to establish an agricultural market in Phulwari Sharif or Punpun.

Responding again, Yadav said he understood the concerns and noted that he had also represented the area as a Member of Parliament. “We represent the entire state, not just one block. A market is being developed in Punpun, but it is not possible to establish markets everywhere,” the minister said.

At this stage, the Speaker suggested that the issue could be examined under a central government scheme.