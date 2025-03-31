JD(U) MLC Gaus meets Lalu Prasad Yadav; sparks political speculation

A surprise meeting between JD(U) senior leader and MLC Ghulam Gaus, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Rabri Devi’s residence on 10 Circular Road has stirred political discussions in Bihar.

The meeting, which took place on Monday soon after he offered Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz, has led to speculation about potential political realignments in the state.

Gaus offered Namaz at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest. After participating in Eid prayers, he went to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rabri Devi’s residence.

While his visit has fueled speculation about a possible shift in his political stance, Gaus denied any political motive behind the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gaus emphasised that the visit was purely festive.

"Ramzan teaches us love, mutual harmony, and brotherhood. Fasting is not just about staying hungry; it is about self-discipline. That is the real meaning of Jihad —controlling one's senses, not what people wrongly interpret these days," he explained.

Regarding his meeting with Lalu Yadav, he said, "We meet regularly during festivals — be it Holi or Dussehra, we celebrate together. Today is Eid, a day of unity, not politics. I met Lalu Yadav to extend Eid greetings."

He further added: "We all come from the JP movement. Dr. Lohia always said that there can be political differences, but there should be no discord. Everyone meets each other, and this was just that."

The meeting comes just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his two-day Bihar visit, where he strongly criticised Lalu Yadav and the RJD.

Given the shifting political equations in Bihar, Gaus’ meeting with Lalu Yadav is seen as symbolic, even if he denies political intent.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political observers believe that such cross-party interactions could be early signs of possible realignments in the state's political landscape.