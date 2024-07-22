JD(U) Urges BJP Government To Honor Special Status Promise For Bihar Amidst Lok Sabha Rebuttal

The Janata Dal (United) has called on the BJP-led NDA government to honor its "promise" of granting special category status to Bihar. This call comes after the Centre declared in the Lok Sabha that Bihar’s demand for such status was unsubstantiated. The JD(U), a significant NDA ally, reiterated their request for special category status for Bihar during an all-party meeting held just before the Monsoon session of Parliament began.



In a written response on the first day of the Monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary referred to a 2012 inter-ministerial group report, which concluded that Bihar did not meet the criteria for special category status. The minister explained that past special category statuses were awarded based on factors like difficult terrain, low population density, substantial tribal population, strategic location, and economic and infrastructural backwardness.



Chaudhary noted that Bihar's earlier request for special category status was reviewed by the inter-ministerial group in 2012, which found that Bihar did not satisfy the necessary criteria.

In response to the government's position, JD(U) sources emphasized their strong commitment to securing special category status for Bihar. They stated that if there are technical issues, the government should provide a special development package for the state. They highlighted that their continued alliance is contingent on the promise of special status for Bihar.

During the all-party meeting on July 21, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal also supported Bihar’s request for special category status. Similar demands were voiced by other states, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with parties like Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party advocating for their respective states. Special category status typically includes financial aid, tax concessions, and additional support from the central government, aimed at addressing economic and geographical challenges.