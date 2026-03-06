JD(U) workers protest in Patna against Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move

Patna: The decision to send Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha and remove him from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar has triggered strong reactions within the Janata Dal(United).

Party workers have been expressing anger ever since discussions began about Nitish Kumar’s nomination to the Upper House of Parliament.

On Friday, protests were witnessed outside the JD(U) office in Patna, where angry workers resorted to sloganeering.

Walls near the party office were also painted with slogans, and workers accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betrayal.

Several JD(U) workers alleged that the party had contested and won elections in the name of Nitish Kumar and that removing him from the chief minister’s post would be unfair to supporters.

Demonstrators gathered outside the JD(U) office and near the Chief Minister’s residence, demanding that Nitish Kumar reconsider his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha.

Given the tense situation, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The protest reflects growing unease among sections of the party cadre over the leadership change.

The political developments gained momentum on Thursday when Nitish Kumar announced through a social media post that he would contest the Rajya Sabha election.

In the message, he said that after serving as a member of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, and Lok Sabha, he had long wished to serve in the Rajya Sabha as well.

He later filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The JD(U) workers staged a protest on Thursday as well. They also vandalised furniture in the JD(U) office in Patna.

With tensions rising within the JD(U) and speculation intensifying in political circles, the coming days are likely to play a crucial role in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.

Amid the political protests, the state also witnessed a change in the Governor. Lt. General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain was named the Governor of Bihar on Thursday and will replace Arif Mohammad Khan.