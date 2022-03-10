Jeet ka chauka for NDA: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: It is a celebration of democracy and every worker of the party has made sure we hit a jeet ka chauka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he addressed BJP workers after the victory in four States. The BJP has retained all four States – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Modi said, "It is a day of celebration of democracy. I thank the voters, especially women voters and youngsters. BJP workers had promised that Holi will begin on March 10.

They fulfilled it. They worked hard to gain people's trust. Every worker has hit a four of victory for the NDA. The vote share has increased in Goa, UP and Manipur too. For the first time, a BJP CM will be elected for the second term in UP in 37 years. The BJP has created new history in Uttarakhand too."

Modi termed the results a validation of the BJP's "pro-poor, pro-active governance". "A lot of promises and schemes were made for the poor, but they never reached the poor easily. Having worked as a CM for long, I know the effort it takes to reach the last-mile citizen. We have improved the governance delivery and brought in transparency. We have instilled a faith among the poor that our facilities will reach their doorstep."

"For more than two decades, I have got the opportunity to serve…I understand the challenges. We will cover 100% beneficiaries…The women have been our saarthi in this fight. Women voters have supported us," he said.

Commenting on the performance in UP, he said, "People have insulted UP by linking it to caste and communities. The voters of UP have picked development in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. They have showed communities should be used to unite, not divide."

"After the 2019 election results, some political experts had said that the 2017 results decided the 2019 results. This time also, they will say that the results of 2022 will decide the results of 2024," the PM said. He also praised the BJP workers in Punjab, where Aam Aadmi Party won a majority.