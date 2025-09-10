'Jeevan Aastha' helpline marks 10 years, saves over 1.5 lakh lives in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's suicide prevention and mental health counselling helpline 'Jeevan Aastha' has completed ten years of service, during which it has handled more than 1.5 lakh calls and saved countless lives.

The helpline, launched by Gandhinagar Police on September 10, 2015, has now grown into the state's largest and most effective mental health support system, offering free, confidential counselling in Gujarati, Hindi and English.

Marking World Suicide Prevention Day, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi lauded the helpline's team of counsellors, police personnel and psychiatrists, describing their work as "not just answering calls, but keeping the hopes and happiness of 1.5 lakh families alive".

To strengthen the service, the minister announced an additional allocation of Rs 5 crore for awareness and technical support, over and above the existing budget.

"If even one life can be saved, every rupee spent on this project is worth it," Sanghavi said, adding that Gujarat was the first state in the country to set up such an initiative.

Over the years, the helpline has intervened in critical cases - rescuing a couple attempting suicide at Narmada canal, saving a young man from railway tracks during a financial crisis, and counselling a motivational speaker who lost Rs 32 lakh in online gaming.

Police officials stressed that all identities and problems of callers are kept strictly confidential to ensure people can seek help without hesitation.

Every day, the helpline team attends 40–50 calls, providing immediate counselling through phone or in person, in coordination with clinical psychologists and the Gujarat Police.

The officials noted that India records more suicides annually than fatal road accidents, yet conversations around mental health remain limited. Initiatives like 'Jeevan Aastha', they said, offer a crucial lifeline in times of despair.

State DGP Vikas Sahay and Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasmsetti underlined the helpline's impact, calling it a "timely and vital intervention" that has saved lives across Gujarat and even from other states.

The government is also considering linking the helpline number 1800-233-3330 with the national emergency number 112 for quicker response. The event, held at Gandhinagar Town Hall, was attended by senior police officials, local leaders, municipal representatives, and students.