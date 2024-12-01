Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Talks Gain Momentum Ahead Of Assembly Session

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh met Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday to discuss the long-pending cabinet expansion. With a special assembly session scheduled for December 9, it is widely speculated that the council of ministers will be finalized before the session, during which the government may also seek a trust vote.

Chief Minister Soren, who assumed office on November 28, hinted at the expansion during the first cabinet meeting. Sources indicate that the swearing-in of new ministers could happen within days.

The ruling coalition, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has agreed on a distribution of the 12 cabinet berths: seven for the JMM (including the CM), four for the Congress, and one for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The CPIML, which won two seats, has chosen not to join the cabinet but will extend outside support.

While the JMM has reportedly finalized its cabinet picks, discussions continue within the Congress and RJD. The Congress, with 16 seats, faces a competitive race for its four cabinet slots. The party's central leadership is weighing factors such as caste, tribe, gender, and minority representation to ensure a balanced distribution.

Congress MLAs are actively lobbying for positions in Delhi, emphasizing seniority and experience. The final decision on the Congress Legislative Party leader and cabinet nominees is expected soon, following the party's tradition of central oversight in such matters.